Deeping reach final after penalty shoot-out

Deeping Rangers are through to the final of the Lincs Senior Trophy after a semi-final thriller last night (January 16).

They beat Holbeach United 4-3 on penalties after the game at Carters Park finished 2-2. Lewis Elsom was the hero saving two of the Holbeach spot-kicks.

Henry Dunn with a penalty in the 36th minute and Luke Hunnings with a header in the 87th minute scored for Deeping in normal time while Dunn, Sam Mooney, Dan Schiavi and Daniel Flack were successful in the shoot-out.

On target for Holbeach, who led 1-0 and 2-1, were James Tricks and Billy Smith.

It was a fourth win of the season for Deeping over their Lincolnshire rivals and they will now face Grimsby Borough in the final at the end of the season.

In another cup game last night Pinchbeck beat Netherton United 3-2 in a Hinchingbrooke Cup quarter-final. They will now play Peterborough Northern Star in the semi-finals.

Luke Wilson, Lee Beeson (pen) and Harry Limb (pen) were the Pinchbeck players on target