Have your say

Deeping Rangers moved up to fourth in the United Counties League Premier Division table last night (January 8) with a 2-0 win over Leicester Nirvana at the Haydon Witham Stadium.

Both goals arrived in the first half. Henry Dunn fired them ahead in the 19th minute and then Cameron Johnson made it 2-0 in the 36th minute.

Next up for Deeping is a trip to Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday.