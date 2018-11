Have your say

Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United both progressed to the quarter-finals of the United Counties League KO Cup last night (October 30).

Deeping won 1-0 away at Premier Division rivals Pinchbeck while Holbeach were 3-0 home winners against Melton Town from Division One.

Michael Simpson got the Deeping goal in the 61st minute while the Holbeach scorers were Josh Ford (14mins)and Danny Barker (24mins and 68mins).