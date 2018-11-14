Cuckoos face another replay, a cup canter for Wisbech, a penalty shootout defeat for Pinchbeck

Have your say

Yaxley must negotiate a replay for the second successive round of the FA Trophy.

The Cuckoos were involved in a 2-2 deadlock with fellow Step 4 side Ramsbottom United in a second qualifying round clash last night (November 13).

Matt Sparrow gave Yaxley the lead after a quarter of an hour at In2itive Park, but the visitors (who included one-time Posh loanee Tom Kennedy in their side) turned the contest after the break.

They levelled just before the hour and hit the front nine minutes later, but Yaxley were only briefly behind.

Tom Waumsley bagged a somewhat fortunate equaliser when getting a flick on a deflected Dan Cotton free-kick.

The two sides will do battle again in Lancashire next Tuesday (November 20) with the winners advancing into a third qualifying round tie at Pickering Town a few days later on November 24.

United Counties Premier Division title challengers Pinchbeck United bowed out of the Lincs Senior Trophy 4-3 on penalties to Division One side Harrowby. It finished 2-2 after 90 minutes after Pinchbeck had battled back forn two goals down though Josh Smith and Ewan Fieldhouse.

Wisbech cantered into the semi-finals of the Cambs Cup beating Linton Granta 6-0. Toby Hilliard cracked a hat-trick.

RESULTS

Tuesday, November 13

FA TROPHY

Second qualifying round: Yaxley 2 (Sparrow, Waumsley), Ramsbottom United 2.

Cambs Cup

Quarter-Final: Wisbech Town 6 (Hilliard 3, Beck, McQuaid, Setchell), Linton Granta 0.

Lincs Senior Trophy

First Round: Harrowby United 2, Pinchbeck United 2 (J. Smith, Fieldhouse).

(Harrowby won 4-3 on penalties)

FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 12.

Lincs Senior Trophy

First round: Blackstones v Holbeach United, Bourne Town v Deeping Rangers.