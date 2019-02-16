Cotton picks up a point for Yaxley with late goal, blistering start sets up massive Peterborough Sports win, Smith scores and is then sent off on Stamford return, Spalding win and Wisbech lose

A last-gasp goal from Dan Cotton gave Yaxley a vital point in their relegation battle in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League today (February 16).

In a cracking contest at North Leigh, Yaxley fell behind in the first-half and remained behind until Charley Sanders and Matt Sparrow shot them 2-1 up with 20 minutes to go.

Dan Cotton scored for Yaxley at North Leigh.

But goals in the 82nd and 86th minutes looked to have won the day for the home side until prolific marksman Cotton popped up in added time to make the final score 3-3.

Yaxley stay fourth from bottom, but they are nine points clear of the relegation zone having played two games more than next-to-bottom North Leigh.

Table-topping Peterborough Sports delivered a blistering start to their game at Dunstable scoring four times in the opening 14 minutes on the way to a magnificent 7-0 win.

Sports remain one point clear of second-placed Bromsgrove Sporting who have played three more matches. Third-placed Corby also won today, but they are eight points behind dominant Sports. The next two fixtures for Jimmy Dean’s men are Sporting Bromsgrove (home, February 23) and Corby (away, March 2).

Josh McCammon scored twice for Peterborough Sports in Dunstable.

Mark Jones (2), Josh McCammon (2), Paul Malone, Dan Lawlor and Lewis Hilliard scored for Sports at Dunstable.

Stamford AFC maintained their slight play-off hopes in Division One East of the Northern League with a 2-1 win over bottom club Gresley at the Zeeco Stadium despite finishing with nine men.

Ryan Seal opened the scoring for Stamford and it looked plain sailing for the Daniels when Gregg Smith marked his return to the club with a goal from the penalty spot on the half hour.

Smith was then sent off before the break. Substitute Oliver Hill-Brown was also dismissed in injury time at the end of the game - he was only on the field for 10 minutes - after Gresley had pulled a goal back.

Stamford are seven points and four places outside the play-off zone ahead of a derby date at Spalding next Saturday.

Spalding warmed up with a vital 2-1 win in a relegation battle at Carlton. Goals from James Hugo and Romario Martin put Spalding in control with Carlton replying in the last minute.

Spalding moved above Wisbech who went down 2-1 at home to Belper. Jon Fairweather equalised an early Belper goal, but the visitors claimed the winner four minutes from time.

RESULTS

Saturday, February 16

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Carlton Town 1, Spalding Utd 2 (Hugo, Martin); Stamford 2 (Seal, Smith), Gresley 1; Wisbech Town 1 (Fairweather), Belper Town 2.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Dunstable Town 0, Peterborough Sports 7 (M. Jones 2, McCammon 2, Hilliard, Malone, Lawlor); North Leigh 3, Yaxley 3 (Sparrow, Cotton, Sanders).