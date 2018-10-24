Big win for Deeping, Star slip up at home

Have your say

Deeping Rangers moved up to sixth in the United Counties League Premier Division table last night (October 23) with a big win over South Lincolnshire rivals Boston Town.

They took the honours 4-1 at home thanks to goals by Billy Stubbs (18mins), Daniel Flack (28mins), Scott Mooney (38mins) and Danny Durkin (47mins).

The only downside for Deeping was the sending-off of Henry Dunn with 10 minutes to go for kicking out at an opponent.

Peterborough Northern Star, who were sixth after a good run of form, slipped to seventh after losing 2-1 at home to second-placed Eynesbury. Matthew Barber got their goal.