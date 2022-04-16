Non-league play-offs: Home semi-final for Peterborough Sports, Stamford AFC could yet stage a last four tie, but Whittlesey Athletic miss out, plus all the local results

Ky Marsh-Brown scored for Peterborough Sports at Stourbridge.

Sports will host either Rushall Olympic or AFC Rushden & Diamonds at the Bee Arena on Tuesday, April 26, but if they win that game they are not yet guaranteed to stage the play-off final.

A win for Coalville today meant they have drawn level with Sports on points in the race for that crucial second-place finish, but the city side have the superior goal difference so wins at home to Hitchin on Easter Monday (3pm) and at Leiston Reserves on Saturday, April 23 in their final two matches would ensure the final took place on Lincoln Road.

Sports fell behind early at Strourbridge, but Ky Marsh-Brown equalised before the break.

James Hill-Seekings scored for Whittlesey against LC Debenham.

Stamford AFC could yet host a play-off semi-final on April 26. As they were beating Coleshill 3-1 at the Zeeco Stadium today, third-placed Halesowen were dropping points at Belper. The Daniels are now just a point behind Halesowen with two games to go, the first of which is at Yaxley on Easter Monday.

Stamford need to finish third to get a home semi-final a week on Tuesday.

But there will be no play-off football for Whittlesey Athletic as they lost their final game of the Thurlow Nunn Division One season 3-2 at home to LC Debenham. Whittlesey needed to win to have any chance of post-season action, but goals from Jack Bates and James Hill-Seekings weren’t enough as the home side couldn’t recover from 2-0 and 3-1 down. As it happens rivals Framlingham won anyway so even a win for Ricky Hailstone’s side wouldn’t have been enough.

Peterborough North End beat play-off bound Norwich CBS 3-1 in their final fixture at this level. North End have opted to return to the Peterborough League next season.

RESULTS Southern League Premier Division Central: Stourbridge 1, Peterborough Sports 1 (Marsh-Brown).

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Daventry 3, Yaxley 0; Spalding 1 (Seymour-Shove), Corby 0; Stamford 3 (Vince, Bartle, Burgess), Coleshill 1; Wisbech 0, Chasetown 4.

United Counties Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 1 (Bird), Loughborough Students 0; Holbeach 1 (Catt), Boston 1; Newark 0, Pinchbeck 3 (Weir-Daley 2, Spafford).

United Counties Division One: Gedling MW 1, Blackstones 0; Lutterworth 1, Bourne 3.

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division: March 3 (Gillies, Friend, Conyard), Mulbarton 0.