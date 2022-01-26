Nine wins in a row for Peterborough Premier Division leaders as they prepare to start their Senior Cup defence, mighty McManus keeps Stilton in touch, stormy County Cup semi-final win for Glinton & Northborough team

Stilton United's Lewis McManus.

Most first round ties take place on Saturday (January 29).

Other ties: Crowland Res v Moulton Harrox, FC Peterborough v Stamford Bels, Leverington v Holbeach Res, Long Sutton v Deeping Rangers Res, Netherton v Crowland, Oakham v Oundle, Wittering Premiair v Wisbech Res.

Stilton United, Warboys Town and Sawtry all have Hunts Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

Peterborough Premier Division title challengers Stilton and Division One leaders Warboys will clash in the Intermediate Cup Final if they beat Eaton Socon and Huntingdon United respectively.

Stilton are at home this weekend, but Warboys must travel.

And Division Three title favourites Sawtry, who have won all 11 league games, are at Needingworth for a Junior Cup semi-final.

Uppingham recorded a ninth straight top-flight win last Saturday (January 22), 1-0 at Wittering Premiair. Callum O’Berg scored.

Lewis McManus struck a hat-trick as Stilton United kept up the pressure on Peterborough Premier Division leaders Uppingham with a 6-2 win over Stamford Bels.

Michael Uff scored six as Thorpe Wood Rangers made it 11 wins in 11 games in Peterborough Division Four with an 11-0 romp at Orton Rangers. In Division Two Peterborough City pumped Parkside 16-0. Gavin Elliott, Kieran Blanchard and Jake Sansby hit hat-tricks.