Nine wins in a row for Peterborough Premier Division leaders as they prepare to start their Senior Cup defence, mighty McManus keeps Stilton in touch, stormy County Cup semi-final win for Glinton & Northborough team
Holders, and Peterborough Premier Division leaders, Uppingham Town have been drawn at home to Division One side Eunice, Huntingdon in the first round of the Senior Cup.
Most first round ties take place on Saturday (January 29).
Other ties: Crowland Res v Moulton Harrox, FC Peterborough v Stamford Bels, Leverington v Holbeach Res, Long Sutton v Deeping Rangers Res, Netherton v Crowland, Oakham v Oundle, Wittering Premiair v Wisbech Res.
Stilton United, Warboys Town and Sawtry all have Hunts Cup semi-finals on Saturday.
Peterborough Premier Division title challengers Stilton and Division One leaders Warboys will clash in the Intermediate Cup Final if they beat Eaton Socon and Huntingdon United respectively.
Stilton are at home this weekend, but Warboys must travel.
And Division Three title favourites Sawtry, who have won all 11 league games, are at Needingworth for a Junior Cup semi-final.
Uppingham recorded a ninth straight top-flight win last Saturday (January 22), 1-0 at Wittering Premiair. Callum O’Berg scored.
Lewis McManus struck a hat-trick as Stilton United kept up the pressure on Peterborough Premier Division leaders Uppingham with a 6-2 win over Stamford Bels.
Michael Uff scored six as Thorpe Wood Rangers made it 11 wins in 11 games in Peterborough Division Four with an 11-0 romp at Orton Rangers. In Division Two Peterborough City pumped Parkside 16-0. Gavin Elliott, Kieran Blanchard and Jake Sansby hit hat-tricks.
Glinton & Northborough Reserves reached a county cup final in their first season of competitive action despite playing for 75 minutes with 10 men in a semi-final at Bats & Wickets in Northampton. James White was dismissed early on after conceding a penalty that made it 1-1, but goals from Ashley Killingsworth, Josh Watson (with a 35 yard free kick) and Dominic Young secured the win. Three more players were sent off in injury time including Glinton’s Sam Taylor!