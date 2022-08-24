Newly-promoted teams are keeping pace with the Peterborough Premier Division champions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from a recent FC Peterborough (green) game. Photo: David Lowndes.

All three teams have won their opening three top-flight fixtures with Uppingham due to play a fourth against Rutland rivals Oakham on Wednesday.

FC Peterborough moved into second place on goal difference after winning 5-3 at Nethertonon Tuesday. Vitor Vaz bagged a hat-trick with

Domingos Vaz Ferreira Sanha scoring the other two goals. The city side pipped Holbeach Reserves 1-0 with a goal from Zahid Choudhary on Saturday.

Harry Tidswell scored twice as Deeping completed their hat-trick of wins with a 3-0 success over Ramsey Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Title hopefuls Stilton United have started their season with a 4-0 win at Tydd and a 3-3 draw at Oundle Town. Trey West hit a hat-trick against Tydd and netted at Oundle to add to a brace from Matthew Barber.

Sawtry have the only 100 per cent record in Division One. They eased to 2-0 weekend win at Stanground Sports with goals from Hayden Bream and Matthew Church.