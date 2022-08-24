Newly-promoted teams are keeping pace with the Peterborough Premier Division champions
Newly-promoted Deeping Rangers Reserves and FC Peterborough are the only teams currently keeping pace with reigning Peterborough Premier Division champions Uppingham Town.
All three teams have won their opening three top-flight fixtures with Uppingham due to play a fourth against Rutland rivals Oakham on Wednesday.
FC Peterborough moved into second place on goal difference after winning 5-3 at Nethertonon Tuesday. Vitor Vaz bagged a hat-trick with
Domingos Vaz Ferreira Sanha scoring the other two goals. The city side pipped Holbeach Reserves 1-0 with a goal from Zahid Choudhary on Saturday.
Harry Tidswell scored twice as Deeping completed their hat-trick of wins with a 3-0 success over Ramsey Town.
Title hopefuls Stilton United have started their season with a 4-0 win at Tydd and a 3-3 draw at Oundle Town. Trey West hit a hat-trick against Tydd and netted at Oundle to add to a brace from Matthew Barber.
Sawtry have the only 100 per cent record in Division One. They eased to 2-0 weekend win at Stanground Sports with goals from Hayden Bream and Matthew Church.
The villagers have nine points from three games, one more than Whittlesey Arthletic Reserves who have played four games, the latest a 2-2 Tuesday draw at Stanground.