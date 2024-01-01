New Year's Day delight for Stamford AFC and Spalding United, and a couple of goals for ex-Peterborough United player
Only goal difference is keeping Stamford AFC outside the play-off places in the Southern League Premier Division Central.
The Daniels came from behind twice to beat St Ives 4-2 in front of 602 fans at the Zeeco Stadium on New Year’s Day with goals from Rob Morgan, Connor Bartle, Jack Duffy and James Blunden.
Former Posh youngster Ben Mensah scored twice for St Ives.
Spalding United remain second in the Northern Premier Midlands Division after a 3-0 home win over Cambridge City, a match that attracted 505 supporters.
Sam Warburton, Nathan Stainfield and Riley O’Sullivan scored for the Tulips.
Spalding are at struggling Coventry Sphinx on Saturday when Stamford visit play-off rivals Stratford.