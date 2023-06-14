Dan Harris of GCE Hire Fleet (centre) with PFA Chairman David Barfoot (right) and vice chairman Alan Poulain. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The Whittlesey-based company have signed a five-year deal to back the city’s leading football competition.

They replace DOR-JAN Windows and Doors who backed the league last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Peterborough League spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce a 5-year sponsorship deal with GCE Hire Fleet Limited from the start of the 2023/24 season until the 2027/28 season.

"A global supplier of leading heavy earth moving, and plant equipment GCE are already providing support to the league by contributing towards our referee tracksuit scheme.

"We are excited to see what the future holds for this partnership.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to DOR-JAN Windows and Doors for their support last season and wish them the very best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peterborough League will hold its AGM on June 24 when the 2023-24 constitution (see provisional lists, right) will be confirmed.

There are five divisions with a total of 80 competing teams on a Saturday afternoon.

The League also operates two Sunday morning Divisions, three veterans divisions and 11 youth team divisions.

There are 109 youth teams taking part next season including four divisions at under 15 and under 16 level, one more in each compared to last season.

There is also a third under 18 division in 2023-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be 14 new teams in the Peterborough League next season with Chatteris Town placed straight into Division One.

Constitution: N=New, D=Voluntary demotion, P=Promoted.

Premier Division (17 teams): Crowland, Deeping Res, Holbeach Res, Leverington. Moulton Harrox, Netherton, Oakham, Oundle, Ramsey, Sawtry (P), Stamford Bels, Stanground (P), Tydd Uppingham, Warboys, Whittlesey Reserves, Wittering P.

Division One (16): Cardea (P), Chatteris (N), Deeping Utd, Eunice, Farcet, FC Peterborough Res (P), Glinton & N (P), Holbeach Sports, Long Sutton, Netherton Res, Park Farm (P), Peterborough City, Polonia, Stilton (D), Wisbech, Wittering P Res.

Division Two (16): Crowland Res, Deeping Utd Res (P), FC Hampton, King’s Cliffe, Leverington Res, Oakham Res, Park Farm Res (P), Peterborough Rangers (P), Rippingale & F (P), Stamford Bels Res, Stamford Lions (D), Sutton Bridge (P), Tydd, Warboys Res (P), Whaplode Drove, Whittlesey Dev (P).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Three (15): Malborne (P), Bourne A (P), Deeping A, FC Hampton Res, Hampton Utd (P), Ketton & C, Long Sutton Res, Netherton A, Oundle Res, Park Farm A (P), Ramsey Res (P), Thorney (P), Uppingham Res, Whaplode Drove Res (P), YDP (P).

Division Four (16): Cardea Res (N), DC United (N), Deeping Utd Dev (N), Dor-Jan (N), Elsea Park (N), FC Hampton A, Hampton Utd Res (N), Leverington A, M Harrox Res (N), P'boro City Res (N), Sawtry Res, South Lincs Swifts (N), Stamford AFC Res (N), Stamford Lions Res (N), Thorpe Wood (N), Wittering (N).