Posh stole the bragging rights in the derby against Cambridge at the weekend, before watching rivals Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool all fluff their lines on Tuesday night.

It leaves Posh seven points off second-placed Derby, but with two games in hand and a good run of home games on the horizon.

Here is where the data gurus at the footballwebpages.co.uk website thinks Posh will finish the season.

