Peterborough United are seven points off the automatic promotion places but with two games in hand.

New predicted final League One table after weekend win for Peterborough United and midweek defeats for Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool

After a dip in form, results look like they might have started to turn Posh’s way.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 14:26 GMT

Posh stole the bragging rights in the derby against Cambridge at the weekend, before watching rivals Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool all fluff their lines on Tuesday night.

It leaves Posh seven points off second-placed Derby, but with two games in hand and a good run of home games on the horizon.

Here is where the data gurus at the footballwebpages.co.uk website thinks Posh will finish the season.

94pts (+35)

1. Portsmouth

94pts (+35)

89pts (+37)

2. Derby County

89pts (+37)

89pts (+34)

3. Bolton Wanderers

89pts (+34)

89pts (+34)

4. HORSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Luca Connell of Barnsley is challenged by Tommy Kavanagh of Horsham during the Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay match between Horsham and Barnsley at The Camping World Community Stadium on November 14, 2023 in Horsham, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

89pts (+34)

