New Peterborough Sports signing was seduced the club's ambition and community spirit

Josh Cavallo in action for Adelaide United. Photo Ashley Feder Getty Images

New Peterborough Sports signing Josh Cavallo believes he can win a promotion with his first English club.

The 25 year-old midfielder was a surprise signing by Sports at the end of last week after spending a decade in the Australian A League, the last five years at Abelaide United.

Cavallo was keen to step out of his comfort and chose England as his next destination before being persuaded to move to PIMS Park by the ambition and community spirit his new club displayed.

"I've had an amazing journey on the field in 10 years in the Australian A League,” Cavallo told the Sports’ media team. “I’ve always played in Australia, but I felt it was time to step out of my comfort zone in a new country. England has always been a dream so I’m excited to be here.

Josh Cavallo at PIMS Park. Photo Darren Wiles.

"I gravitated towards the Sports’ environment. The club mentality impressed me as did what they said they want to achieve and how they plan to do it. This club doesn’t have the biggest playing budget or the biggest fanbase, but it has the biggest heart. It’s important for me to feel safe and to fit win with a community and I feel I have found a new home away from home. I come from a place that is all about the community.

"I’ve been in and around the training ground and heard different stories from different backgrounds and upbringings, but we all share common interests.

"I was at Adelaide for five years and I’m ambitious. We don’t have promotions in Australia. If you win a league you are champions, but if you finish bottom you are not relegated. The competition in England means there is always something special to push and drive for, but I wouldn’t have stepped onto the pitch here if I didn’t believe we could win the league or promotion.”

MIdfielder Cavallo’s decision to embark on a new life in the UK with his fiancé garnered plenty of attention around the world. Sky Sports have already been down to PIMS Park to interview the Australian Under 19 and Under 20 international.

Cavallo is seen as a trailblazer and an impressive role model after becoming the first top-flight footballer to come out as gay in 2021

Cavallo could make his Sports debut in Tuesday night’s prestigious friendly with Peterborough United at PIMS Park (7.45pm kick off).