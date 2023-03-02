New owner of Peterborough Sports FC Tim Woodward. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Woodward has taken the reins from Grant Biddle, whose own near five-year stint at the Bee Arena delivered huge successes.

​Woodward is a successful city businessman. He is the managing director of Process Installations, specialist providers to the Energy, Food Processing and Pharmaceutical Industry based at Waterworks Lane, Glinton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodward made contact with his predecessor after an article appealing for help appeared in the PT.

His first priority is to carry out ground improvements which will satisfy National League chiefs by the end of this month.

Woodward said: “I am extremely excited to take ownership of the club.

"I have a vision and some seriously ambitious plans that I am currently in the middle of formulating, to allow the club to not only maintain their current status, but also to move it forwards and upwards in a sustainable manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was made aware of the position the club were in by one of my employees who directed me to the PT article.

"It seemed clear that without substantial financial input and a future vision it was likely they would falter and probably be relegated through not carrying out the required ground upgrade by March 31.

"I am a Peterborough lad and I thought this was an opportunity to give a little back to the community.”

Biddle is delighted to have handed the club over to a successful local man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biddle said: “It’s been a 5-year roller coaster ride with 2 promotions, 2 Covid years and a new clubhouse being built as well as a 1st Hillier Cup victory.

"This season has been a great experience seeing us holding our own at step 2 against some real giants of the game, but it was becoming increasingly obvious that to maintain this status, and indeed to push on further, it was time to seek other interested parties to come on board.