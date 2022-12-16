Peterborough Sports beat Cheshunt in the second round to set up the meeting with Oldham. Photo: David Lowndes.

The FA Trophy third round match will now be replayed on Tuesday (December 20) as FA rules state that ties in the competition must take precedence over league matches.

Ground staff had covers and heat lamps on the pitch but could not prevent the match from falling victim to the freezing conditions, with temperatures expected to fall to -7 overnight in Oldham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports did not have a scheduled game in midweek but Oldham have now postponed their league meeting with Gateshead.