New date for Peterborough Sports vs Oldham Athletic FA Trophy tie
Peterborough Sports must wait to face ex-Premier League side Oldham Athletic after Saturday’s match (December 17) was postponed.
The FA Trophy third round match will now be replayed on Tuesday (December 20) as FA rules state that ties in the competition must take precedence over league matches.
Ground staff had covers and heat lamps on the pitch but could not prevent the match from falling victim to the freezing conditions, with temperatures expected to fall to -7 overnight in Oldham.
Sports did not have a scheduled game in midweek but Oldham have now postponed their league meeting with Gateshead.
The National League side sit 21st in the table.