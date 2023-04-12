Netherton United 15s after their triumph in Holland.

​The city teenagers have won Peterborough & District Youth League Under 15 Division One with a perfect playing record.

And over the holiday weekend they triumphed in the Holland Easter Open tournament.

Netherton played six group games over two days and won them all to clinch a place in the final against Irish side Hollycross FC.

Netherton went 1-0 up with a fantastic team goal finished by Adulai Balde with a thumping header before Holycross equalised with a penalty which took the match into a penalty shootout.

Netherton missed their first spot kick, but goalkeeper Toby Hart pulled off two great saves to seal a 4-3 win on penalties.

Netherton Under 13 girls also took part in the event. They came second in their qualifying group and finished a very creditable third in their Championship play-offs.

A Netherton side also went top of Under 15 Division Two with a 1-0 weekend win at Fishtoft. Ousman Singateh scored the goal.

UNDER 16 CUP FINAL

Thorpe Wood Rangers won a high quality Under 16 League Cup Final at Yaxley FC on Tuesday, beating Stamford 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Ollie Bardwell fired Stamford in front before man-of-the-match James Moore equalised early in the second-half.

Thorpe Wood goalkeeper Sam Buckland saved two penalties in the shootout.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

​There is a remarkable four-way tie at the top of the Peterborough Premier Division, ahead of an important game on Wednesday night.

Moulton Harrox moved to the summit after a 2-2 Tuesday night draw at Deeping Rangers Reserves.

They have 47 points as do Uppingham Town, Warboys Town and FC Peterborough.

Reigning champions Uppingham have played the fewest games, while FC Peterborough have the chance to jump from fourth to first in a game at home to Oundle Town tonight.

The city side are horribly out of form though. They were well beaten 4-1 at home by Wittering Premiair last weekend.

Harrox took a 2-1 lead in the 90th minute at Deeping, but immediately conceded an equaliser to a brilliant volley from Ben Leisner. The home side also missed a penalty.

Division Four side Malborne scored a shock League Cup success over top-flight Tydd as goals from Reece Driscoll and Soltan Musa secured a 2-1 success.