Football action from the Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

​It’s two games without defeat for the city side since Darren Fogg took over as manager. Joshua Turner’s goal gave the new boss his first victory as they jumped above both Ramsey Town and Tydd, neither of whom played.

At the other end of the table Moulton Harrox closed the gap to leaders Uppingham Town to four points with a 3-2 success over Sawtry. Second-placed Harrox have four games in hand.

Ashley Coddington (2) and Declan Earth scored the Harrox goals, although the latter was later sent off. Hayden Bream struck twice for Sawtry.

In Division One top two Peterborough City and Cardea had contrasting wins. It took a single goal from leading marksman Kyial West for leaders City to beat Wittering Premiair Reserves 1-0, while Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot hit a hat-trick Cardea’s 9-1 hammering of Glinton and Northborough.

City have a four-point advantage over their city rivals.

In Division Two Whaplode Drove moved to within three points of inactive leaders Peterborough Rangers with a 3-1 win at Warboys Reserves, but third-placed FC Hampton were held 0-0 by Sutton Bridge.

YDP missed a chance to move closer to the top of Division Three. They led at half-time thanks to an Elvis Munyiri goal, but Charlton Bull equalised after the break for Hampton United.

Stamford AFC Reserves are back on top in Division Four after a 7-1 derby beating of Stamford Lions Reserves. Taylor Gilbert helped himself to a hat-trick.

Peterborough City Reserves are up to third after a 3-1 win over Elsea Park Eagles. Toby Eldred claimed the consolation goal.

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Perennial champions West Raven are setting the pace again, although they had to work hard before seeing of PIS 3-0 at the Grange.