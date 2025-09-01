Netherton United make a loud Premier Division statement and a battle of the top two in the Senior Cup next weekend

Snor Islam scores for FC Peterborough Reserves v Warboys Town.

Netherton United’s Peterborough Premier Division title credentials received a huge boost with a 3-0 home win over perennial challengers Moulton Harrox at the Grange.

Two goals from Kyial West and another from Stefano Cavozzi made it 6 wins in 6 games for the city side who are a point clear at the top having conceded just 3 goals. Harrox have slipped to 3rd behind Sawtry after their first defeat of the campaign.

Sawtry are now the only other unbeaten team after a 3-1 win at Oakham United. They have won 5 of their 7 fixtures. Crowland’s charge up the table continued with a 4-0 win at Chatteris Town courtesy of goals from Harry Tidswell (2), Harry Grigas and Adam Blackbird.

Adil Aziz was on target twice as FC Peterborough Reserves secured the biggest win of the day, 6-1 at home to Warboys Town. Kevin Fernandes, Snor Islam, Marvelous Johnson and Abdulai Cassama also netted.

Ketton Sports Premiair are still setting the pace in Division One following a 5-2 victory over Yaxley Reserves. Dean Giglio scored twice against a Yaxley side tasting defeat for the first time.

Adam Steels and Tyrell Smith both scored twice as second-placed Stamford AFC Reserves won 9-1 at Crowland Reserves, but the top two need to be wary of Long Sutton Athletic who have won all 6 of their matches so far, the latest 5-1 over Netherton Reserves.

The voluntary demotion from the Premier Division to Division Two by Stanground Cardea Sports has worked out well for the city side. They won 6-2 at Tydd to make it 4 wins from 4 matches with the goals coming from Josh Staggs (2), Rob Ames, Gianni Forcellati, Peter James and George Staggs. South Lincs Swifts also have a perfect record at this level after 4 games.

Charlie Wright scored twice as Netherton A won for the first time, 3-1 at home to Park Farm Reserves.

Thorpe Wood Rangers were the dominant side in Division Four last season and they appear to have taken the step up to Division Three in their stride. A 10-0 win at Whaplode Drove Reserves made it 3 wins from 3 games. Thomas Klinkovics hit a hat-trick with Jordan Giddings and Charlie Amato scoring twice apiece for a side who have already scored 28 goals while conceding just once.

New club Stanton United have scored 23 times in their opening four games, all of which have been won. Cai Taylor bagged a hat-trick in a 10-1 win over Wittering Reserves for a team in second behind fellow newcomers Littleport United.

SENIOR CUP

The Peterborough League’s premier cup competition gets under way on Saturday and the Premier Division’s top two face each other in the first round at the Grange.

Matches: Chatteris v FC Peterborough Res, Eye Rangers v Moulton Harrox, Leverington v Ramsey, Netherton v Sawtry, Stamford Bels v Warboys, Uppingham v Deeping Rangers Res.

OTHER LEAGUES

The Peterborough Sunday Morning League, the Peterborough Youth League, the Peterborough Junior Alliance League and the Cambs Womens League all kick off on Sunday.