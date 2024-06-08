Netherton United manager Simon Flanz with club chairman Wayne Wright.

​Netherton United appear to have put together a formidable management team as they bid to bounce straight back into the Peterborough Premier Division.

​The city side, winners of a famed quadruple in the 2017-18 season, were relegated from the top flight last season.

But they have persuaded Simon Flanz to leave Premier Division outfit Warboys Town to take up the reins at the Grange and he will be assisted by former Posh player, and long-serving former Yaxley FC manager Andy Furnell, and highly-regarded ex-Netherton and Yaxley player Lewis Stone.

Flanz led Warboys to a fine fifth-place finish in a very competitive Premier Division last season.

Andy Furnell (right).

A Netherton club statement read: ‘Simon Flanz’s proactive approach in forming his coaching staff highlights his commitment to building a strong foundation for Netherton United.

"By bringing together experienced professionals like Lewis Stone and Andy Furnell, Flanz is setting the stage for a successful season.

‘The synergy between Flanz, Stone, and Furnell is poised to bring fresh energy and innovative tactics to the team.

‘As preparations for the new season intensify, the club is confident this new coaching structure will lead to significant achievements on the field.

New Netherton United manager Simon Flanz (left) with club chairman Wayne Wright.

‘Flanz has a reputation for building strong, cohesive teams and Stone, who has previously worked with Flanz at Warboys, brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of developing talent and implementing effective training regimes.‘Furnell offers extensive managerial expertise and a deep understanding of the game.’

‘The Netherton United community eagerly anticipates the positive impact of these appointments.’

Netherton are expected to announce multiple new signings in the coming weeks.

Former Netherton boss Lucien Stiopu will manage newly-promoted FC Peterborough Res in the Premier Division. He managed top-flight sides Deeping Rangers Reserves and Stanground Sports last season.