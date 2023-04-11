Peterborough Sports joint managers Michael Gash (left) and Luke Steele with their manager-of-the-month prize.

The pair have been named managers-of-the-month for March after a six-match unbeaten run for the city side which consisted of three wins and three draws.

Gash and Steele have ensured Sports will have a second crack at step two football next season after building on the strong foundations laid by previous boss Jimmy Dean.

