National League manager of the month award is heading to Peterborough Sports

Peterborough Sports joint-managers Michael Gash and Luke Steele have scooped a monthly award in National League North.

By Alan Swann
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Peterborough Sports joint managers Michael Gash (left) and Luke Steele with their manager-of-the-month prize.Peterborough Sports joint managers Michael Gash (left) and Luke Steele with their manager-of-the-month prize.
Peterborough Sports joint managers Michael Gash (left) and Luke Steele with their manager-of-the-month prize.

The pair have been named managers-of-the-month for March after a six-match unbeaten run for the city side which consisted of three wins and three draws.

Gash and Steele have ensured Sports will have a second crack at step two football next season after building on the strong foundations laid by previous boss Jimmy Dean.

Dean left Sports for National League Scunthorpe United earlier this year. Scunthorpe’s relegation was confirmed over Easter and the former Championship club will be same level opponents for Sports next season.

