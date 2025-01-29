Kaine Felix (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports against Hereford. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports star Dan Jarvis fractured his jaw during Tuesday’s night’s National League North defeat at the hands of Hereford United at PIMS Park.

Jarvis was substituted after just 25 minutes of a 1-0 defeat, a result that ended a run of four unbeaten games for the city side. A trip to hospital uncovered a minor fracture and the midfielder is now set for a period on the sidelines. He was due to return to hospital on Wednesday for a scan, while wearing a mask to play when he does return was also to be discussed.

"It’s bad news for Dan and for us as he’s a key player,” Sports’ joint-boss Michael Gash stated. “He has mentioned playing with a protective mask, but there is no way we will be putting him under pressure to return quickly his health is more important. Others will have to step up, although we might also look for re-inforcements.

"It capped a disappointing for us. We weren’t particularly bad, but we didn’t play to the standard of our recent games. We started the game slowly and couldn’t get onto the front foot. It was a problem for the whole team and when we did finally get going we conceded and we couldn’t recover.

Mark Jones in action for Peterborough Sports against Hereford United. Photo Darren Wiles

“There wasn’t a lot in the game. They had some chances as we were piling forward late on, but we also had a couple of near misses. We can’t argue with the result though. They came into the game without a win for a while whereas we had been flying so it just shows the competitive nature of the league.”

Sports are 12th seven points off the play-off places ahead of a visit from current leaders Chester to PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm kick off).

"Chester are a big club for the level and they are flying,” Gash added. “But it’s a fixture we are looking forward to playing.”

Jarvis joins defenders Matt Tootle and Ashton Fox on the Sports’ injury list.