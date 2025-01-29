Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Hereford United. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports’ charge up the National League North table was halted by Hereford United at PIMS Park on Tuesday night

Despite the historical difference in status this was something of a shock result as Sports had won three of their four previous games – including a superb success against King’s Lynn Town on Saturday – while former Football League club ‘The Bulls’ were without a win in five matches.

But a first-half strike from Yusifu Ceesay was enough to seal a deserved win for the visitors despite a strong finish to the game from Sports who are now 12th seven points off the play-off places and 13 points clear of the relegation zone. The city side have a tough task on Saturday as leaders Chester are in town (3pm kick off) with struggling Farsley Celtic then visiting on Tuesday February 3 (7.45pm).

Hereford started the game strongly with veteran striker Andy Williams going close twice in the opening 15 minutes with Sports’ keeper Peter Crook denying him with a smart stop on the second occasion. Crook also thwarted Alex Babos in that hectic opening spell before the home side lost Dan Jarvis to a head injury.

Michael Gyasi (orange) in action for Sports against Hereford. Photo Darren Wiles

Ceesay did head home a Babos cross to give Hereford the lead on 35 minutes and Jaiden came close to extending the lead just before the break with a shot that just cleared the home crossbar.

Crook made an outstanding stop to keep out a stinging shot from Swindon Town loanee Dylan Mitchell on 51 minutes as Sports struggled to get a foothold in the game. Bayley McCann did well to clear a goalbound shot from DJ Campton-Sturridge off the line.

But the hosts did get on top towards the end of the game with Kaine Felix denied by visiting goalkeeper Theo Richardson before Ryan Fryatt and Mark Jones went close with headed efforts in added time.

Sports: Crook, Putman, Fryatt, Gash, McCann, Alban-Jones (sub Jones, 78 mins), Bland, Jarvis (sub Van Lier, 25 mins), Gyasi, Felix, Booth (sub Mukuna, 57 mins). Unused subs: Elsom, Lomax.

Hereford: Richardson, Robinson, Bartley, Howkins, Hudson, Ceesay, White (sub Sturridge 72), Babos, Mitchell, Campbell, Williams (sub Rose 78).

Attendance: 255.