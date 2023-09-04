Michael Gash (23) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side have ended a summer-long pursuit and signed highly-regarded left-sided defender Cuba Meyer.

Meyer impressed for Sports in pre-season, especially in the 1-0 win over Peterborough United and he has now signed on at the club after issues with the Dutch national's visa were resolved.

Meyer will be in the matchday squad against a Curzon side who lost for the first time in a league game last weekend. They have a win over hot title favourites under their belts.

Sports were also beaten on Saturday, 1-0 on the 4G surface at Rushall Olympic who were winning for the first time since their promotion last season.

Sports start tomorrow’s match just two places and one point outside the relegation zone.

"It was another game we should never lost at Rushall,” Sports joint-manager Michael Gash stated.

"We looked like we knew how to open them up as we did a few times early on, but we missed those chances and then stopped doing what had been working.

"The endeabour and effort was there as always we just lacked that bit of quality and then we end up conceding.

"We still should have been good enough to get a draw, but we let that slip.

“We were hoping to have Cuba available for the weekend, but the paperwork didn’t get finished in time which was disappointing.

"He’s a good player anywhere on the left-hand side so it’s a real boost he can play on Tuesday. It took a while to get him, but I’m confident he’ll be worth it.

"Curzon will be tough. They’ve had a great start to the season, but we have to make Tuesday nights at home work for us.”

Sports have defensive issues ahead of tomorrow’s game. Notts County loanee Hayden Cann is injured as is key centre-back Ryan Fryatt, although the latter might be fit enough to sit on the bench.

Gash might play himself as the third centre-back or revert to a flat back four.

Sports have been drawn at home to Southern Premier Division Central side Redditch United in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The only other local non-league side still in the competition are Spalding United who will travel to Mickleover of the Northern Premier League East Division.