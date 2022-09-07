Moulton Harrox bring champions down to Earth, FC Peterborough march on, Netherton and Oundle celebrate first wins, huge win for Malborne and Sunday morning teams

Sunday Morning League action between Glinton & Northborough and Netherton United (red). Glinton & Northborough won 6-0. Photo: David Lowndes.

Declan Earth scored twice as Harrox won 4-0 to end Uppingham’s five-game winning streak at the start of the season. Louis Steadman and Ian Bradbury also netted to move Harrox up to third, just two points behind top two Uppingham and FC Peterborough.

The city side, in their first season on the top-flight, still boast a 100 per cent winning record from five matches after squeezing past Deeping Rangers Reserves 3-2. Zahid Choudhary, Sam Sadiq and Domingos Vaz Ferreira Sanha scored their goals.

Netherton United celebrated their first win of the season and a handsome one it was too as Tydd were trimmed up 7-3 at the Grange. Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot scored four with Josh Staggs, Cipriano Miranda and Virgilio Leitao also on the scoresheet. Remarkably Tydd led 2-0 at the break.

Sunday Morning League action between Glinton & Northborough and Netherton United (red). Photo: David Lowndes.

Oundle were also first-time winners, 1-0 over Holbeach United Reserves with Nathan Rudman grabbing the only goal.

Stilton pipped neighbours Ramsey 2-1 with goals from Jason Kilbride and Matt Barber.

Newly-promoted Peterborough City have made a storming start to life in Division One. They hammered Stamford Lions 9-1 to make it five games unbeaten. Gavin Elliott bagged a hat-trick.

Veterans Dan Fountain (2) and James Horner were among the goals as Stanground Sports collected their first win, 4-1 over Polonia. Nathan Smith also scored.

The Netherton United team beaten by Glinton & Northborough, back row, left to right, Aurelian Stiopu, Snor Islam, Patrick Armiger, Cipriano Miranda, Edmunds Grunsteins, Valentin Galca, Daniel-Constantin Turca, Vitor Vaz, front, Omed Islam, Evander Jose, Darius Pearson, Nicolas Bahati, Rojkar Rashis, Renaidas Mardosa, Ionut Nista. Photo: david Lowndes.

AFC Malborne have made a blistering start to the Division Four season. They whacked Parkside 15-0 to make it 24 goals in two games.

Jordan Giddings helped himself to a double hat-trick against Parkside with Ollie Foster claiming a treble. Other scorers were Seeraj Gohil, Corey Howard, Viliam Radic, Alfie Redgrave, Matthew Robson and Dean Worley.

The first day of the Peterborough Sunday Morning League witnessed some big victories.

Cardea led the way in Division One with a 9-1 romp at Park Farm Pumas. Charlie Bosett and Jae Mead both struck hat-tricks with Jamie Cogings (2) and Martyn Fox also on target. Jamie Stephens replied for Park Farm.

PSV Rangers were also on cloud nine as they saw off new team Peterborough Saints 9-1 in Division Two. Jak Bellamy scored five of the PSV goals.

Dominic Young struck a hat-trick as Glinton & Northborough hit Netherton United for six at Werrington. Joseph Manning, Lewis Bines and Joshua Watson also scored.