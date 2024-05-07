Moulton Harrox and Peterborough Rangers are Peterborough League champions, goalkeeper scores for Stamford AFC

Action from Netherton United (red) v Warboys Town at the Grange. Photo David Lowndes.

​Harrox are the Premier Division champions after beating third-placed Crowland Town 1-0 at Broad Lane.

That win and a defeat for Stanground Sports by the same scoreline at home to Whittlesey Athletic Reserves means Harrox cannot be caught so they end the two-year reign of Uppingham Town as champions.

Rangers secured back-to-back promotions a few weeks back, but they secured the Division Two title in style with a 12-0 mauling of Stamford Lions. Like Harrox they have won a title with a game to spare.

Cam Guest led the midweek Rangers scoring spree with four goals with Kyle Gray, Jamie Cogings and Celso Spencer all scoring twice.

Peterborough City are a point away from sealing the Division One title after Cardea slipped up twice in a matter days, 4-2 at Wittering Premiair and 3-1 at Wisbech Town Reserves, who had started the day bottom of the table.

City could lose their final two games and still win the title as their goal difference advantage over second-placed Chatteris Town is huge.

City are due at Polonia on Wednesday night and travel to Deeping United on Saturday.

It appears to be all over for Netherton United who are bottom of the Premier Division table after losing their final game 3-2 to Warboys Town at the Grange. Jake Thornton scored all the Warboys goals.

Points deductions for Oundle Town, who have struggled to raise a team for recent games, and league restructuring might yet save the city club from the drop.

Moulton Harrox Reserves are due to be in Division Four action on Wednesday night when a home win against Elsea Park Reserves would win the title and secure a famous club double.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Goalkeeper Leon Austin scored with a clearance kick from his own penalty area to help Stamford to a 5-2 win at Leverington in Under 15 Division Two.

Liam Knighton hit a super six goals for Stamford in a 7-2 win over Long Sutton in Under 16 Division Four.

The young Daniels are second, but unlikely to catch leaders Stilton who beat Thorpe Wood 7-0 last weekend with Harvey Fitzgerald hitting a hat-trick.

Stilton need a maximum of four points from their final two matches to clinch the title.

