The Daniels won 3-1 at Redditch and sit third in the fledgling league table with two wins in two matches following a promotion last season.

Summer signing Trey Charles opened the scoring for Stamford after just five minutes with Miller adding a second goal in 35 minutes.

The hosts quickly pulled a goal back before defender James Blunden claimed his second goal in two games to seal the win for Stamford on the hour mark.

Ricky Miller in Stamford colours. Photo: Rob O'Brien.

Graham Drury’s men are back on the road on Tuesday when travelling to Royston who are currently bottom of the table having suffered two defeats in their opening two matches.

Spalding United are fancied by many to win the Northern Premier Division Midlands after a run to the play-offs last season and they started the with a 3-1 win at Walsall Wood.

Dan Sweeney opened the scoring with an early penalty and added a second goal in the second-half soon after Wilson Carvalho had made it 2-0. The home side replied in added time.

Spalding start their home programme against AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Tuesday.

March Town are one of two teams with a 100 per cent winning record in Premier Division South of the United Counties League after three matches.

The Hares won 3-1 at Daventry Town yesterday thanks to goals from Josh Burrows, Declan Rogers and Jermaine Watson. Only St Neots are above March in the table.

Yaxley were beaten 1-0 at home by Coventry United and the local teams in the Premier Division North, Deeping Rangers, Pinchbeck United and Wisbech Town all lost without scoring a goal.

Blackstones were also goalshy as they lost their 100 per cent winning record in Division One, but they remain unbeaten after a 0-0 draw at Asfordby.

Bourne Town led through a William Bird goal, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to West Bridgford.

FC Peterborough competed well against a free-scoring Sudbury Reserve team in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League, but went down 2-1.

Ruben Rafael Sanches scored the city side’s goal, but it’s now four defeats in a row since their promotion from the Peterborough League.

Holbeach United are up to fifth after a George Frost hat-trick helped the Tigers to an emphatic 6-1 win over Leiston Under 23s, but FC Parson Drove were crushed 9-0 at Stanway Pegasus.

RESULTS

National League

North Division: Scunthorpe 1, Peterborough Sports 1 (Fowkes).

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Redditch 1, Stamford AFC 3 (Charles, Miller, Blunden).

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Walsall Wood 1, Spalding 3 (Sweeney 2, Carvalho).

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Sherwood Colliery 4, Deeping Rangers 0; Pinchbeck 0, Eastwood 6; Wisbech 0, Ashby Ivanhoe 2.

Premier Division South: Daventry 1, March 3 (Burrows, Watson, Rogers); Yaxley 0, Coventry Utd 1.

Division One: Asfordby 0, Blackstones 0; Bourne 1 (Bird), West Bridgford 1.

Thurlow Nunn League