Nick Scott after PSL Vets won the Peterborough Football Sports Development Fund (PFSDF) Invitation Cup in 2019.

On November 22, Yaxley FC’s Leading Drove will host a memorial match to commemorate the passing of popular local footballer Nick Scott.

It will be a year to the day since Nick passed following a two-year battle with lung cancer.

Nick was a well-loved local footballer, who played for a number of teams locally- including the PSL Vets- and his family, friends and the football community have said that he is greatly missed.

The match will be between the reformed PSL Vets (the last team Nick played for) and a Friends of Nick XI which will be run by well-known organiser of charity games Marco Sementa.

Marco is gratefully lending his support and contacts to assist in making the game a celebration of Nick.

Kick-off is 7.30pm and there will be the opportunity to make donations which will go to the MacMillan in East of England in Nick's name.

Entry is free so anyone wishing to attend and see some old faces lace-up boots and try to relive the glory years, has been invited to pop down.