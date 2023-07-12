'Master-ful’ Henley success for Peterborough City rowing crews

​Linda Dennis and Kate Read won in the Womens Masters C double category.

The pair won their qualifying race by an impressive four lengths ahead of Reading Rowing Club.

In the semi-final Dennis and Read beat Tideway Scullers School by one and threequarter lengths and then in the final they won by a great race by three quarters of a length against another Tideway Scullers crew.

Henley winners, Ian Palmer, Dave Smith, Gualter Graca and Chris Elder.

And City rowers Ian Palmer and Chris Elder joined forces with Leicester pair Dave Smith and Gualter Graca to claim the Masters C coxless quad title.

The quad got off to a great start when they won the qualifying round by three and a half lengths against Agecroft.

They then won their semi-final against London Rowing Club by one and a quarter lengths.

The quad final was another exciting race which the composite crew won by just half a length against a crew from Circolo Canottieri Lazio.

City man Al Ryder raced in the Masters D single, but unfortunately lost out in the qualifying round against a rower from Tees Rowing Club by just one boat length.

All races took place over the 1,000m course on the renowned Henley Reach.