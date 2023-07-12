'Master-ful’ Henley success for Peterborough City rowing crews
Linda Dennis and Kate Read won in the Womens Masters C double category.
The pair won their qualifying race by an impressive four lengths ahead of Reading Rowing Club.
In the semi-final Dennis and Read beat Tideway Scullers School by one and threequarter lengths and then in the final they won by a great race by three quarters of a length against another Tideway Scullers crew.
And City rowers Ian Palmer and Chris Elder joined forces with Leicester pair Dave Smith and Gualter Graca to claim the Masters C coxless quad title.
The quad got off to a great start when they won the qualifying round by three and a half lengths against Agecroft.
They then won their semi-final against London Rowing Club by one and a quarter lengths.
The quad final was another exciting race which the composite crew won by just half a length against a crew from Circolo Canottieri Lazio.
City man Al Ryder raced in the Masters D single, but unfortunately lost out in the qualifying round against a rower from Tees Rowing Club by just one boat length.
All races took place over the 1,000m course on the renowned Henley Reach.
**City’s popular summer regatta takes place this year on the weekend of August 12-13 at Thorpe Meadows.