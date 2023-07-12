News you can trust since 1948
'Master-ful’ Henley success for Peterborough City rowing crews

​Four Peterborough City rowers enjoyed success at the famous Henley Regatta.
By Sarah Watson
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:06 BST

​Linda Dennis and Kate Read won in the Womens Masters C double category.

The pair won their qualifying race by an impressive four lengths ahead of Reading Rowing Club.

In the semi-final Dennis and Read beat Tideway Scullers School by one and threequarter lengths and then in the final they won by a great race by three quarters of a length against another Tideway Scullers crew.

Henley winners, Ian Palmer, Dave Smith, Gualter Graca and Chris Elder.Henley winners, Ian Palmer, Dave Smith, Gualter Graca and Chris Elder.
Henley winners, Ian Palmer, Dave Smith, Gualter Graca and Chris Elder.
And City rowers Ian Palmer and Chris Elder joined forces with Leicester pair Dave Smith and Gualter Graca to claim the Masters C coxless quad title.

The quad got off to a great start when they won the qualifying round by three and a half lengths against Agecroft.

They then won their semi-final against London Rowing Club by one and a quarter lengths.

The quad final was another exciting race which the composite crew won by just half a length against a crew from Circolo Canottieri Lazio.

City man Al Ryder raced in the Masters D single, but unfortunately lost out in the qualifying round against a rower from Tees Rowing Club by just one boat length.

All races took place over the 1,000m course on the renowned Henley Reach.

**City’s popular summer regatta takes place this year on the weekend of August 12-13 at Thorpe Meadows.