Dan Jarvis (masked) celebrates his winning goal for Sports against Oxford City. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports delivered a late double strike to claim a 2-1 National League North win over Oxford City at PIMS Park.

The visitors, a much-improved team compared to the one Sports beat comfortably earlier in the season, were a goal up at the break, an advantage they maintained until 13 minutes from time.

Substitute Mark Jones then equalised before masked man Dan Jarvis – he’d fractured a cheekbone in a recent game – netted an injury time winner to lift Sports back into the top half of the table. They are 11th ahead of another jhome game on Saturday when play-off chasing Curzon Ashton are the visitors to PIMS Park (3pm).

Sports won’t be able to start as sluggishly in that game as they did against City. There were efforts on goal from Michael Gyasi and Hugh Alban-Jones, but tame ones before the visitors took the lead on 37 minutes through Corie Andrews who judged a bouncing ball better than Michael Gash before finishing.

Peterborough Sports celebrate their late winning goal against Oxford City. Photo Darren Wiles

Andrews had been denied a goal by a flagging assistant referee before then, but Sports were a different side after the break and applied plenty of pressure. Gyasi shot just wide, but clearcut opportunities were rare until Gash appeared in the City box to prod the ball goalwards. It hit the post, but Jones was following up and scored.

City thought they won the game in the 90th minute, but Andrews was denied by a wonder save by Peter Crook and four minutes into added time Gyasi galloped away down the right wing and his cross was turned home by Jarvis.

Sports: Crook, Putman, Fryatt, Gash. Jarvis, Alban-Jones, Bland (sub Wallace, 46 mins), Van Lier, Booth (sub Jones, 55 mins), Gyasi, Felix. Unused Subs: Makuna, Challinor, Elsom.