Avelino Vieira scored for Pinchbeck against Melton. Photo: James Richardson.

The Daniels won 2-1 thanks to two goals from top scorer Jonathan Margetts, after he had missed an early penalty, in front of over 400 fans.

Stamford remain a point behind leaders Halesowen, but have a game in hand.

Manager Graham Drury told the Stamford Mercury: "I was really pleased that all the elements of our game of defending, pressing and quality with the ball all came in one game.”

Spalding are fifth, but could go third by picking up a point from a home fixture against Corby Town on Tuesday (October 18).

Former Peterborough United defender Sam Cartwright scored twice and ex-Posh youngster Morgan Penfold also netted as the Tulips won 3-0 at St Neots yesterday.

But Yaxley’s season of woe continued. They conceded three goals in the last few minutes of the first half against Gresley at the Toojays Stadium before rallying in the second-half to reduce the arrears to 3-2 with goals from Alfie Wren and Frazer Garner. Garner also missed a great opportunity to equalise in added time.

The Cuckoos have just one point from 11 league games and are already seven points from safety.

Pinchbeck United were the only local winners in the United Counties Premier Division North as goals from Avelino Vieira and Andrew Williams secured a 2-1 success over Melton Town. Wisbech went down 2-1 at Boston Town, while Deeping Rangers lost to a second-half strike at Skegness.

Pinchbeck are 12th, Wisbech are 15th and Deeping 16th. Pinchbeck host Leicester Nirvana in a league game on Tuesday when Deeping tackle neighbours Bourne Town in a Lincs Senior Trophy contest at Outgang Road (7.45pm).

Holbeach lost a game in the Trophy on Saturday, 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Winterton.

Bourne warmed up for the local derby with a 3-0 UCL Division One win at West Bridgford with Jake Sansby, Dan Wilson and Aaron Warrener on target.

Blackstones needed an equaliser from Kieran Duffy-Weekes to claim a 2-2 home draw with Clifton All Whites. Blackstones host Harrowby in the Lincs Senior Trophy on Wednesday (October 19).

Craig Gillies scored four as March Town moved up to third in the Premier Division South with a 5-0 romp against Long Buckby.

Whittlesey Athletic bounced back from a 5-1 midweek defeat in Thurlow Nunn Division One with a 3-2 win at Debenham LC. Jones De Sousa, Ollie Gale and Tai Williams scored the goals.

RESULTSOctober 15

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Stamford AFC 2 (Margetts 2), Boldemere St Michaels 1; St Neots 0, Spalding United 3 (Cartwright 2, Penfold); Yaxley 2 (Wren, Garner), Gresley 3.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Boston Town 2, Wisbech Town 1 (Zuerner); Pinchbeck Utd 2 (Vieira, Williams), Melton 1; Skegness Town 1, Deeping Rangers 0.

Premier Division South: March 5, Long Buckby 0 (Gillies 4, Friend).

Division One: Blackstones 2 (H. Armiger, Duffy-Weekes), Clifton All Whites 1; West Bridgford 0, Bourne Town 3 (Sansby, Warrener, D. Wilson).

