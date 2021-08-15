Marcus Maddison on target for Spalding, former Posh striker upsets Stamford, two assists for ex-Manchester United goalkeeper-turned-forward, last-gasp leveller for Bourne, more woe for Peterborough North End

Marcus Maddison in Spalding colours.

Gaby Zakuani’s Tulips had to come from behind with Maddison’s first half leveller followed by an 82nd minute winner for Scott Floyd in front of 189 fans at the Sir Halley Stewart Stadium.

Another Posh old boy returned to the area to haunt Stamford AFC at the Zeeco Stadium as an Ilkeston Town team managed by Martin Carruthers eased to a 3-1 win. Jon Challinor claimed a 90th-minute consolation for the Daniels in front of a crowd of 407.

Yaxley battled back twice to be level 2-2 at half-time before losing 4-3 at Sporting Khalsa. Josh Moreman, Dan Cotton and Josh Hales scored for the Cuckoos.

Wisbech Town lost 4-0 at home to Coleshill.

Robbie Ellis scored twice off the substitutes’ bench and former Posh goalkeeper Luke Steele, who was playing as a centre forward, claimed two assists as Deeping Rangers thumped Selston 5-1 in the United Counties Premier Division North.

Peterborough Northern Star lost 4-1 at Coventry Sphinx in the Premier Division South despite travelling light because of Covid. They led 1-0 after an hour, but a couple of late injuries enabled the hosts to take control.

Bourne claimed a 2-2 draw in Division One at Kimberly Miners Welfare thanks to an equaliser from Andrew Moss with the last kick of the game. Blackstones have called off their next three matches because of a Covid outbreak in the camp.

In Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League Whittlesey Athletic made it two wins from three games with a handsome 3-0 success at home to Diss, but Peterborough North End are next-to-bottom with just one point after losing 3-0 at Harleston.

