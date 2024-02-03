Callum Chettle (right) in action for Posh.

A 34th minute goal from Craig Gillies was enough for the happy Hares who are fourth and now just six points behind the leaders.

Ninth-placed Yaxley also won in this division, 2-1 at Coventry United with goals from Kellan Hickinson and Efraim Romanos.

Deeping Rangers have closed to within three points of the play-off places in the Premier Division North after a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Ashby Ivanhoe. Josh Moreman and Luke Hunnings scored the goals for a team who have now won four games in a row.

And in Division One hot title favourites Bourne Town continued on their merry way with a 6-0 romp against Rainworth Miners Welfare at the Abbey Lawn. Zacorie Allen and Matthew Cox scored twice for the Wakes with Zak Munton and James Hill-Seekings also on target.

Bourne’s lead at the top extended to 12 points as second-placed Clipstone were beaten.

Blackstones left it late before maintaining their push for the play-offs with a 1-0 home win over West Bridgford. Kieran Duffy-Weeks scored the goal six minutes from time.

Stamford AFC gave a debut as a second-half substitute to former Posh player Callum Chettle in a 1-1 Southern League Premier Division Central at Stourbridge.

Lee Shaw had given The Daniels the lead just before Chettle went on, but the home side found an 89th-minute equaliser.

Stamford are sixth, a place and two points outside the play-offs.

Spalding United remain second in the Northern Premier Midlands Division after a comfortable 4-0 home success over Gresley Rovers. Nathan Stainfield and Riley O’Sullivan scored two apiece for the Tulips.

In Thurlow Nunn Division One North Holbeach United missed out on a play-off place after a 1-1 home draw with Diss Town. The Tigers equalised late on through a Conner Pilbeam penalty at a time when they were down to 10 men.

Whittlesey Athletic and FC Peterborough were both beaten on their travels.

Peterborough Sports battled to a goalless draw at Spennymoor United in National League North. The city side are now just five points clear of the drop zone, although they have games in hand on most teams.

A Sports report will appear online on Sunday.

RESULTS

National League

North Division: Spennymoor United 0, Peterborough Sports 0.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stourbridge 1, Stamford AFC 1 (Shaw).

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Spalding United 4 (Stainfield 2, O’Sullivan), Gresley Rovers 0.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 2 (Hunnings, Moreman), Ashby Ivanoe 1; Heanor Town 6, Pinchbeck United 1 (Tate); Wisbech Town 2 (Allen, Twite), Newark & Sherwood United 1.

Premier Division South: Coventry United 1, Yaxley 2 (Hickinson, Romanos); March Town 1 (Gillies), Wellingborough Town 0.

Division One: Blackstones 1 (Duffy-Weeks), West Bridgford 0; Bourne Town 6 (Cox 2, Allen 2, Hill-Seekings, Munton), Rainworth Miners Welfare 0.

Thurlow Nunn League