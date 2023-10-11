News you can trust since 1948
Magical Deaf World Cup moments for former Peterborough United player

​Former Peterborough United Deaf footballer Will Palmer enjoyed a couple of magical moments at the World Cup, although there was a disappointing finish for the England side.
By Alan Swann
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Palmer, from Hampton, scored a couple of goals as England raced through the group matches at the Deaf World Cup in Malaysia.

But England bowed out at the last 16 stage when beaten by the United States.

The teams then play on to earn a final classification place and England finished 10th after losing their final match to Turkey.

Will Palmer played for England at the Deaf World CupWill Palmer played for England at the Deaf World Cup
England had thumped Australia 4-1, Nigeria, 5-1 and Gabon 5-0 in their group matches.

Palmer, who was deployed as forward or a winger. scored against Nigeria and Gabon.

But England then lost 1-0 in a tense clash against the United States.

England beat Saudi Arabia 3-0 and Nigeria 2-1 to earn a 9/10 play-off match against Turkey which was lost 4-3.

Ukraine beat Japan 2-1 in the final,

Palmer was part of a 20-man England squad who prepared for the competition at the Football Association’s plush St George’s Park base.

Palmer, who has been profoundly deaf since birth, has been part of England squads since 2019, but this was his first selection for a major tournament.

He had won three international caps before flying out to Malaysia.

He currently plays for Leeds-based Farsley Celtic FC’s Deaf team.

