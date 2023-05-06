Peterborough has plenty to offer as we all know.

And that’s certainly been the case over the years when it comes to sport, with many of our very own doing themselves and our great city proud.

Peterborough can boast national champions, Olympic and Paralympic athletes and top level footballers.

That is of course the tip of the iceberg with plenty other stars from Peterborough showing what they are made of in a variety of sport.

Here are just some of those athletes to have made it to the top.

Tell us who is your favourite Peterborough sports star and why via our social media channels.

You can keep up with the latest Peterborough sports news here.

1 . Luke Folwell Luke Folwell is an artistic gymnast and coach from Northampton. In October 2010 he won five medals for England in the gymnastics at the 2010 Commonwealth Games to become the most successful British gymnast in a single Games in Commonwealth Games history at the time. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2 . Ben Cohen Ben Cohen began his professional career with Northampton Saints in 1996. Cohen was a member of the England team that won the 2003 Rugby World Cup. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

3 . Gary Mills Gary Mills played top level football for Nottingham Forest, making his first-team debut in a 2–1 victory at home to Arsenal in the First Division on 9 September 1978. Due to an injury to Trevor Francis he started in the 1–0 victory over Hamburger SV in the 1980 European Cup Final. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4 . Ivan Toney Ivan Toney came through the youth ranks at Cobblers before reaching the pinnacle of the game, Premier League football with Brentford and selection for the England national team. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales