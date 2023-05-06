News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
28 minutes ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
13 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
13 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
14 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
15 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage

Made in Peterborough: Nicky Brett, David Bentley, Jake Jarman, Lauren Steadman and the sports stars who helped put our city on the map - picture gallery

Peterborough has plenty to offer as we all know.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th May 2023, 07:00 BST

And that’s certainly been the case over the years when it comes to sport, with many of our very own doing themselves and our great city proud.

Peterborough can boast national champions, Olympic and Paralympic athletes and top level footballers.

That is of course the tip of the iceberg with plenty other stars from Peterborough showing what they are made of in a variety of sport.

Here are just some of those athletes to have made it to the top.

Tell us who is your favourite Peterborough sports star and why via our social media channels.

You can keep up with the latest Peterborough sports news here.

Luke Folwell is an artistic gymnast and coach from Northampton. In October 2010 he won five medals for England in the gymnastics at the 2010 Commonwealth Games to become the most successful British gymnast in a single Games in Commonwealth Games history at the time.

1. Luke Folwell

Luke Folwell is an artistic gymnast and coach from Northampton. In October 2010 he won five medals for England in the gymnastics at the 2010 Commonwealth Games to become the most successful British gymnast in a single Games in Commonwealth Games history at the time. Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
Ben Cohen began his professional career with Northampton Saints in 1996. Cohen was a member of the England team that won the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

2. Ben Cohen

Ben Cohen began his professional career with Northampton Saints in 1996. Cohen was a member of the England team that won the 2003 Rugby World Cup. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Gary Mills played top level football for Nottingham Forest, making his first-team debut in a 2–1 victory at home to Arsenal in the First Division on 9 September 1978. Due to an injury to Trevor Francis he started in the 1–0 victory over Hamburger SV in the 1980 European Cup Final.

3. Gary Mills

Gary Mills played top level football for Nottingham Forest, making his first-team debut in a 2–1 victory at home to Arsenal in the First Division on 9 September 1978. Due to an injury to Trevor Francis he started in the 1–0 victory over Hamburger SV in the 1980 European Cup Final. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Ivan Toney came through the youth ranks at Cobblers before reaching the pinnacle of the game, Premier League football with Brentford and selection for the England national team.

4. Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney came through the youth ranks at Cobblers before reaching the pinnacle of the game, Premier League football with Brentford and selection for the England national team. Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:PeterboroughJake Jarman