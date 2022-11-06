No Caption ABCDE

The Tulips are the only undefeated side in the division, but eight wins and five draws is only good enough for fourth place. They will move up to third with a win at home to Chasetown on Tuesday (November 8, 7.45pm).

Spalding won 2-0 at Harborough on Saturday with former Posh youngster Brad Rolt scoring both goals.

Stamford AFC are second, a point behind leaders Halesowen, after a 3-1 home win over Cambridge City. Joe Burgess, Ollie Brown-Hill and James Blunden scored the goals.

Bottom club Yaxley competed well and held Coleshill for an hour at the TOOJAYs Stadium and an eventual 4-0 victory flattered the visitors.

Will Bird scored twice as Deeping Rangers continued their strong form in Premier Division North of the United Counties League with a 3-1 success at home to Belper.

Bourne moved into the top five in Division One after goals from James Hill-Seekings, Jake Sansby, Jake Brown and Zak Munton secured a superb 4-2 success at second-placed Radford. The hosts roared into a 2-0 lead before Bourne hit back to claim a sixth straight league win.

Hayden Armiger struck a hat-trick as Blackstones won 4-1 at Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Whittlesey closed in on the play-off places with a 1-0 home win over Great Yarmouth in Thurlow Nunn Division One.

RESULTS NOVEMBER 5

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Harborough Town 0, Spalding Utd 2 (Rolt 2); Stamford AFC 3 (Burgess, Brown-Hill, Blunden), Cambridge City 1; Yaxley 0, Coleshill 4.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 3 (Bird 2, og), Belper 1; Pinchbeck Utd 2 (Vieira, Dilley), Heather St John 1; Wisbech Town 0, Anstey Nomads 3.

Premier Division South: March 0, Newport Pagnell 0.

Division One: Radford 2, Bourne 4 (Hill-Seekings, Sansby, Brown, Munton); Rainworth Miners Welfare 1, Blackstones 4 (Armiger 3, Irvine).

Thurlow Nunn League

