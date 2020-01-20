LuaLua set for Peterborough Sports debut at last

Tresor Lomana LuaLua could make his long-awaited debut for Peterborough Sports in their Southern League Premier Division Central game against Hitchin Town tomorow (January 21, 7.45pm).

The former Newcastle and Portsmouth forward signed for Sports earlier in the season amid much fanfare, but injuries have kept him away from the club.

Josh Moreman (right) in action for Peterborough Sports at Banbury.

But the 39 year-old is fit now and is expected to start on the sustitutes’ bench at the Bee Arena tomorrow when third-placed Sports have an outside chance of hitting top spot.

A win would definitely take them above Tamworth into second, but to reach the summit current leaders Bromsgrove Sporting would have to lose at home to bottom club Redditch.

Sports win a key match 2-0 at promotion rivals Banbury on Saturday and made ground on the top two who both lost.