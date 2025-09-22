Lots of perfection around the Peterborough League as Crowland step up their Premier Division title bid
The club looked set to fight to the finish in 2024-25. They eventually finished second, but 19 points behind champions Uppingham Town.
But they’ve responded well this term and on Saturday they sealed a 6th straight top-flight success, an eye-catching 5-1 win over second-placed Moulton Harrox at Snowden’s Field. Harry Barsby hit a hat-trick as Crowland moved up to third, still six points behind perfect leaders Netherton United, but with a game in hand.
The city side made it 8 wins on the spin with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Oakham United courtesy of goals from Kyial West, Adulai Balde and Alexander Young. Netherton, who are now the only undefeated side in the division, have let in just 3 goals in those 8 games.
Sawtry lost for the first time, 4-0 at in-form Eye Rangers who have now won 5 games in a row. Jamar Dobson (2), Isaac Jones and Kyle Gray scored the Eye goals.
In Division One former Football League goalkeeper Luke Steele scored in a 7-1 win for Youth Dreams Project against bottom club Stamford Lions. Steele recently lost his job as joint-manager of Peterborough Sports.
Long Sutton Athletic have won all 9 games at this level, but had to work hard to see off Oundle Town 3-1 last weekend, while 3rd placed Stamford AFC Reserves hammered Crowland Reserves 11-1 with 16 year-old Aston Taylor bagging a hat-trick.
Stanground Cardea Sports and South Lincs Swifts are other perfect Peterborough League teams. The city side made it 6 of the best in Division Two with a 2-0 win at Huntingdon Town Reserves thanks to goals from Gianni Forcellati and Charlie Webb, while the Spalding-based Swifts beat Whittlesey Athletic Development 2-1 to make 5 wins in a row.
In Division Three there were celebrations of a different kind for Peterborough Lions who picked up their first point of the season from a 2-2 draw with Stamford Bels Reserves. Piotr Szewczuk and Stuart Hall were the Lions’ scoring heroes.
Thorpe Wood Rangers came from 3-1 down at the break to preserve their 100 per cent record with a 4-3 win at Ketton Sports Blue. Charlie Imato, Ethan Bennett, Ashleigh Baldwin and Thomas Klinkovics scored for Thorpe Wood after Nathan Bedford had scored twice for the hosts.
There was a second successive defeat for Stanton FC in Division Four and they have now lost top spot to Littleport United. Dudu Footy beat Stanton 3-1 with Cai Taylor scoring for the losers.
Glinton & Northborough Reserves and Stilton United both scored 9 at this level. Finley Hardy blasted a hat-trick for Glinton & Northborough at King’s Delph United with Lewis Lawman and Reece Driscoll doing likewise for Stilton at Wittering Reserves.
SUNDAY LEAGUE
Stanground Cardea Sports and Orton Wanderers have both won 3 out of 3 in Sunday Morning Division One. Charlie Amato and Charlie Pywell both scored twice for Orton in a 5-0 win over Stanground Cardea’s Development team. The senior Stanground side won 7-0 at Murrow Bell with Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot claiming a hat-trick.
Glinton & Northborough are the early pacesetters in Division Two. Joseph Manning and Lewis Bines both scored twice in a 7-0 win over Oundle.