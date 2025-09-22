Lots of perfection around the Peterborough League as Crowland step up their Premier Division title bid

Junior Augusto Green) scores for FC Peterborough in a 3-2 Thurlow Nunn Division One North defeat at the hands of Holland FC.

Crowland Town look determined to make up for last season’s late collapse in the Peterborough Premier Division title race.

The club looked set to fight to the finish in 2024-25. They eventually finished second, but 19 points behind champions Uppingham Town.

But they’ve responded well this term and on Saturday they sealed a 6th straight top-flight success, an eye-catching 5-1 win over second-placed Moulton Harrox at Snowden’s Field. Harry Barsby hit a hat-trick as Crowland moved up to third, still six points behind perfect leaders Netherton United, but with a game in hand.

The city side made it 8 wins on the spin with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Oakham United courtesy of goals from Kyial West, Adulai Balde and Alexander Young. Netherton, who are now the only undefeated side in the division, have let in just 3 goals in those 8 games.

Sawtry lost for the first time, 4-0 at in-form Eye Rangers who have now won 5 games in a row. Jamar Dobson (2), Isaac Jones and Kyle Gray scored the Eye goals.

In Division One former Football League goalkeeper Luke Steele scored in a 7-1 win for Youth Dreams Project against bottom club Stamford Lions. Steele recently lost his job as joint-manager of Peterborough Sports.

Long Sutton Athletic have won all 9 games at this level, but had to work hard to see off Oundle Town 3-1 last weekend, while 3rd placed Stamford AFC Reserves hammered Crowland Reserves 11-1 with 16 year-old Aston Taylor bagging a hat-trick.

Stanground Cardea Sports and South Lincs Swifts are other perfect Peterborough League teams. The city side made it 6 of the best in Division Two with a 2-0 win at Huntingdon Town Reserves thanks to goals from Gianni Forcellati and Charlie Webb, while the Spalding-based Swifts beat Whittlesey Athletic Development 2-1 to make 5 wins in a row.

In Division Three there were celebrations of a different kind for Peterborough Lions who picked up their first point of the season from a 2-2 draw with Stamford Bels Reserves. Piotr Szewczuk and Stuart Hall were the Lions’ scoring heroes.

Thorpe Wood Rangers came from 3-1 down at the break to preserve their 100 per cent record with a 4-3 win at Ketton Sports Blue. Charlie Imato, Ethan Bennett, Ashleigh Baldwin and Thomas Klinkovics scored for Thorpe Wood after Nathan Bedford had scored twice for the hosts.

There was a second successive defeat for Stanton FC in Division Four and they have now lost top spot to Littleport United. Dudu Footy beat Stanton 3-1 with Cai Taylor scoring for the losers.

Glinton & Northborough Reserves and Stilton United both scored 9 at this level. Finley Hardy blasted a hat-trick for Glinton & Northborough at King’s Delph United with Lewis Lawman and Reece Driscoll doing likewise for Stilton at Wittering Reserves.

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Stanground Cardea Sports and Orton Wanderers have both won 3 out of 3 in Sunday Morning Division One. Charlie Amato and Charlie Pywell both scored twice for Orton in a 5-0 win over Stanground Cardea’s Development team. The senior Stanground side won 7-0 at Murrow Bell with Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot claiming a hat-trick.

Glinton & Northborough are the early pacesetters in Division Two. Joseph Manning and Lewis Bines both scored twice in a 7-0 win over Oundle.