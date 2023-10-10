Long trip to Liverpool in the FA Trophy for Stamford AFC
The Daniels have been drawn against City of Liverpool FC with the tie set for Saturday, October 28.
City of Liverpool are currently next-to-bottom of the Northern Premier West Division with just one win in seven matches.
That’s a level below Stamford who earned their place in the first round proper with a 3-2 success in the final qualifying round at fellow Southern League Premier Division Central side Hitchin.
In-form Jack Duffy scored twice – one from a spectacular overhead kick – and summer signing Trey Charles also netted after racing clear on goal.
Stamford, who are third, host mid-table Alvechurch in a league game at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday (3pm).