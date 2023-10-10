News you can trust since 1948
Long trip to Liverpool in the FA Trophy for Stamford AFC

​Stamford AFC face a long trip to the North West in the first round of the FA Trophy.
By Alan Swann
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury. Photo: Rob O'BrienStamford AFC manager Graham Drury. Photo: Rob O'Brien
Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury. Photo: Rob O'Brien

​The Daniels have been drawn against City of Liverpool FC with the tie set for Saturday, October 28.

City of Liverpool are currently next-to-bottom of the Northern Premier West Division with just one win in seven matches.

That’s a level below Stamford who earned their place in the first round proper with a 3-2 success in the final qualifying round at fellow Southern League Premier Division Central side Hitchin.

In-form Jack Duffy scored twice – one from a spectacular overhead kick – and summer signing Trey Charles also netted after racing clear on goal.

Stamford, who are third, host mid-table Alvechurch in a league game at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

