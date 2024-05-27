Long-serving football official celebrates a 'Bobby Moore' award on his 80th birthday
Tony, who has played social football at the club for 10 years, was presented with a commemorative jacket and birthday cake by his fellow players.
And as an added surprise Nash received the prestigious ‘Bobby Moore’ award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to football over many years from Northamptonshire FA.
Nash said: “It is an honour for me to receive an award named after the great Bobby Moore. Not only has football given me so much enjoyment throughout my life, it is still doing so today at Netherton, where I enjoy the exercise, the spirit the game is played in and the companionship.“
Social football by a group of ripened male and female players takes place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. Running is allowed on two of the sessions, and one session is reserved for those who prefer to play the beautiful game at walking pace.
Further information for these sessions can be obtained by email to [email protected]