Long-serving football official celebrates a 'Bobby Moore' award on his 80th birthday

Tony Nash (white shirt) with his friends and fellow footballers at Netherton United FC>

s

​Tony, who has played social football at the club for 10 years, was presented with a commemorative jacket and birthday cake by his fellow players.

And as an added surprise Nash received the prestigious ‘Bobby Moore’ award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to football over many years from Northamptonshire FA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nash said: “It is an honour for me to receive an award named after the great Bobby Moore. Not only has football given me so much enjoyment throughout my life, it is still doing so today at Netherton, where I enjoy the exercise, the spirit the game is played in and the companionship.“

Tony Nash (left) receives the 'Bobby Moore' award from Northants FA head of facilities, Stuart Smith.

Social football by a group of ripened male and female players takes place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. Running is allowed on two of the sessions, and one session is reserved for those who prefer to play the beautiful game at walking pace.