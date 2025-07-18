Local Goalkeeping School celebrates another successful year

Celebrations at the Darren Gibbons Goalkeeping School presentation day.

Club GK Goalkeeping Schools have held their presentation ceremony for the 2024-25 season.

It was the club's 16th season of handing out awards and, as always, former students attended the ceremony, including former Posh Academy scholar Jake West who now plays for Spalding United.

The club’s very first member, Dylan Martin, also attended as did Alfie Bird who has played for the rapidly emerging FC Peterborough senior side.

Club founder Darren Gibbons said: “We had a very good turn out, bringing together our development groups and their families on a lovely day. The event was to celebrate our talented young keepers’ successes over the last year and to give something back to them and their families. Every member of the club received a very personal trophy that was presented to them by Jake West.

"It has been another great year for us that’s seen our students play at the likes of Man City and Watford’s Academy. We had Thomas Dockerill take part in a trial at Ipswich Town and we have numerous keepers currently in training with both Cambridge Utd and Norwich City, where we have Ruby Muscroft a brilliant female keeper in with them.

"I am also delighted to see so many of them picking up awards at their own team presentations and winning tournaments, with the likes of Frankie Haynes recently winning a big futsal tournament out in Italy on penalties for COPFC.”