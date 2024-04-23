Local footballer picked by England for European Championships

​Former Peterborough United Deaf team footballer Will Palmer has been selected for the England squad to compete in the European Championships next month.
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 11:18 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 11:18 BST
​Palmer (22), from Hampton, is part of a 23-man squad heading to Antalya in Turkey for a tournament which begins on Monday May 20.

England have been drawn in the same group as Germany, Greece, Scotland and Wales. They will kick off their tournament against Wales on May 20.

Palmer now plays for Farsley Celtic. He was part of the England squad at the Deaf World Cup in Malaysia last year.

