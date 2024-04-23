Will Palmer.

​Palmer (22), from Hampton, is part of a 23-man squad heading to Antalya in Turkey for a tournament which begins on Monday May 20.

England have been drawn in the same group as Germany, Greece, Scotland and Wales. They will kick off their tournament against Wales on May 20.

