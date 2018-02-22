Yaxley youngsters are looking good for a trophy four-timer

Yaxley Under 13s are looking good for four trophies this season.

Seb Hayes’ all-conquering side are sitting pretty at the head of Division One in the Junior Alliance League with an impeccable record of 12 wins from 12 games and they’re going well in three cup competitions as well.

Pictured is the Riverside Rovers Under 13 team beaten 3-2 by Glinton and Northborough Amber in the PFA Cup. From the left they are, back, Gabriel Goymour, Liam Coleman, Jowapu Mutendi, Jack Walton, Josh Duffy, Callum Ewers, front, Jamie Moorhouse-Tupper, Joseph Reindel, Daniel Richmond and Harvey Driscoll-Freeman.

They’re through to the third round of the PFA Cup and the quarter-finals of the Junior Alliance League Cup and on Sunday they smashed their way into the Hunts Cup final.

They thumped Hemingford 10-2 in a one-sided semi-final and will face either Stanground Sports or Buckden Harriers in the showpiece final on April 27.

Scorers in Sunday’s big win were Tyler Winters (3), Morgan Hossack (2), Louis Rodriguez (2), Lewis Arber, Max Hill and Adrijan Lutolli.

Four Under 13 PFA Cup third round ties took place on Sunday and Glinton & Northborough Amber, Feeder Soccer, Netherton and March Town Athletic were the sides to progress to the last eight.

Feeder Soccer were the biggest winners, disposing of Park Farm Pumas Red 6-1 with goals by Matthew Mills (2), Louis Peters (2), Oliver Hatt and Riley Taylor.

March Town beat Hungate 5-0 with Reuben Marshall on target four times and Glinton & Northborough pipped Riverside Rovers 3-2 through strikes by Archie East, Finlay Hopkins and Stephen Bliss. Netherton knocked out Whittlesey Reds 2-0 with goals by Max Smith and Murilo Dominguez.

In the big game in Under 12 Division One there was a 3-1 win for city side Feeder Soccer over March Soccer School Blue. March stay top but their lead over Feeder has been reduced to just a point and Feeder have a game in hand.

PETERBOROUGH YOUTH LEAGUE

Holbeach United Yellow won their way through to the Peterborough Youth League Under 15 Cup final on Sunday.

They edged home 2-1 against Division One rivals Oundle Town thanks to goals by Jack Cunnington and Harvey Wirkowski and will meet Werrington Athletic in the decider at Yaxley FC on March 9.

The Under 16 League Cup finalists are also now known.

Gunthorpe Harriers Navy sailed through their semi-final against lower-level Werrington Athletic on Sunday and will meet Blackstones in the final on March 16, also at Yaxley FC.

Gunthorpe won 8-0 with goals by Andzej Smirnov (3), Zach Findley (2), Owen Jacobs (2) and Andrew Irvine.

In Under 16 Division Two, Thurlby Tigers narrowed the gap on league leaders Bourne Town Red to seven points with two games in hand when they beat Stamford AFC Red 1-0 with a goal by Sean Bedford

Under 16 Division Two table-toppers Spalding beat Bourne Town Claret 2-1 courtesy of goals by Toby-Ellis Noakes and Sam Bayley.