Yaxley bounce back to smash a deadly dozen past March

Yaxley Under 18s bounced back in fine style on Sunday from a shock defeat by Boston seven days earlier.

The Division One table-toppers entertained March Academy White and roared to a massive 12-0 win to reignite their title fuse.

Pictured is the Oundle Town Under 18 team before a 3-2 defeat by ICA. They are from the left, back, Tom Richardson, Tom Hollingsworth, James Hogg, Addison Bines, Luke Wilson, Rufus Sumner, Callum Dalliday, Owen Dalliday, front, Thierry Marques, Zachary Hadman, Freddie Davies, Jason Cozzetto, Harvey Wilkinson and Kian Heathfield.

Logan Gregory, David Ibrahim and Matthew Robson all fired doubles with single strikes by Jake Driscoll, Jack Cooper, Oliver Oakley, Brandon Orchard and Olamide Karim plus an own goal completing the rout.

The win keeps Yaxley a point ahead of Bourne Blue, who won 6-1 against Hempsted United with goals by Ryan Sharp (2), Luke Heppenstall (2), Oliver Troth and Elliot Price.

Third-placed ICA Sports pipped Oundle Town 3-2 to preserve their 100 per cent record. Their scorers were Benjamin Denton and Brooklyn Gray (2).

Another side yet to drop a point are Baston Under 16s.

Action from the game between ICA Under 18s and Oundle.

They head Division Two with a perfect eight wins out of eight after seeing off Holbeach Gold 5-2 on Sunday thanks to strikes by William Howarth (2), Alfie Fox, Adam Blackbird and Alton Strachan.

The top-of-the-table clash in Under 16 Division Three between Netherton Hawks and Tydd ended all square at 2-2. Grady Goode and Lewis Day netted for Tydd with Ryan Barfoot hitting both Netherton goals.

Both sides have 19 points but Netherton have two games in hand.

Ben Lane came off the bench to smash a hat-trick for Park Farm Pumas Black as they destroyed Stamford AFC Young Daniels Whites 12-0 - also in Under 16 Division Three. Others to score were Dontae Martin (2), Kadan Al-Gharabally (2), Dominik Chrominski, Riley Deadman, Deivis Prusinskas, Cai Taylor and Lucas Bridden.

Action from the game between ICA Under 18s and Oundle.

There was a remarkable game in Under 15 Division Three as Rippingale & Folkingham battled out a 6-6 draw with Whittlesey Red. It was 4-3 to Whittlesey at half-time and Bryce Tshabalala scored all six Rippingale goals.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

City sides Feeder FC and Peterborough Northern Star Black continue to set a scorching pace at the top of Under 12 Division One.

Both were big winners on Sunday with table-topping Feeder winning 9-1 at Bourne Claret and second-placed Star cruising to a 7-0 success at Hampton.

Feeder’s scorers were Billy Gibbs (4), Luke Frisby (3), Mason Clarke and Ashton Banwatt while on target for Star were Oliver Feetham, Ryan Handley (2), Owen Payne, Orlando Todisco, Callum Adcock and Jack Warrington.

In Under 12 Division Four, there was a rare defeat for Peterborough Thorpe Wood Rangers. They lost 1-0 at home to Hungate Rovers for whom Max Layn netted.

And in Under 12 Division Five there was a first defeat of the season for Wittering Harriers.

They were sent crashing 3-0 at home by Glinton & Northborough Navy, who had Takunda Fashitudu, Jack Yeardley and Charlie Shingles on target.

Under 13 Division One leaders Whittelesey Blue dropped their first points of the season when held to a 2-2 draw at home by Stamford Red.