Trials next month for the YDP All Stars

A footballl academy based at the city’s St John Fisher Catholic School and run by Youth Dreams Project (YDP) are holding open trials next month.

The trials for the YDP All Stars team are for current School Year 11 and 12 students and they take place on Friday December 21 on the astroturf pitch at St John Fisher School in Park Lane (PE1 5JN) starting at 1pm.

YDP All Stars is a Football Scholarship Programme for post 16 students who will undertake a Level 2/3 in Sports Studies/Science delivered by St John Fisher School teachers.

The students will then be part of a football team (YDP All Stars) where they will train every day and have a match every Wednesday against a team also in the National College League.

The team will be managed by ex-Peterborough United youth team player Dan Jarvis.

Students will have direct access to YDP co-owner and Nottingham Forest Goalkeeper Luke Steele.

The current team have already been to watch Nottingham Forest and had visits from Lincoln City FC head scout and an ex-professional. They have also had two friendlies against professional football teams.

Students will have the opportunity to gain work experience and extra sports coaching qualifications through YDP.

For further information call 07583688413 or contact luke.kennedy@youthdreamsproject.co.uk