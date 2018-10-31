Tough cup draws for holders and league leaders

Holders Netherton United have been handed a tough draw in the quarter-finals of the Peterborough Senior Cup.
The city side will host Whittlesey Athletic at the Grange on January 5.
Peterborough Premier Division leaders Moulton Harrox also have a tough tie at Thorney. Ketton entertain Holbeach United Reserves and Peterborough Polonia host Stamford Lions in the other quarter-finals.
Thorney became the last team to reach the last eight with a 2-1 win over Leverington last weekend with goals from Gerard Evans and Dan Fountain.