Tough cup draws for holders and league leaders

Holders Netherton United have been handed a tough draw in the quarter-finals of the Peterborough Senior Cup.

The city side will host Whittlesey Athletic at the Grange on January 5.

Peterborough Premier Division leaders Moulton Harrox also have a tough tie at Thorney. Ketton entertain Holbeach United Reserves and Peterborough Polonia host Stamford Lions in the other quarter-finals.

Thorney became the last team to reach the last eight with a 2-1 win over Leverington last weekend with goals from Gerard Evans and Dan Fountain.