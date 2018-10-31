Tough cup draws for holders and league leaders

Action from last season's PFA Senior Cup final between Netherton (red) and Moulton Harrox.
Action from last season's PFA Senior Cup final between Netherton (red) and Moulton Harrox.
0
Have your say

Holders Netherton United have been handed a tough draw in the quarter-finals of the Peterborough Senior Cup.

The city side will host Whittlesey Athletic at the Grange on January 5.

Peterborough Premier Division leaders Moulton Harrox also have a tough tie at Thorney. Ketton entertain Holbeach United Reserves and Peterborough Polonia host Stamford Lions in the other quarter-finals.

Thorney became the last team to reach the last eight with a 2-1 win over Leverington last weekend with goals from Gerard Evans and Dan Fountain.