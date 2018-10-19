Thorney will be supported by most of the Premier Division at Moulton Harrox!

Thorney carry the hopes of the rest of the Peterborough Premier Division on their shoulders tomorrow (October 20).

Leaders Moulton Harrox are threatening to turn the title race into a procession after winning 12 of 13 unbeaten games so far.

Action from Thorney 0, Moulton Harrox (blue) 1 last month,

Thorney are currently second, seven points behind, but all eyes from Holbeach to Whittlesey will be on events at Broad Lane this weekend when the top two meet head-on.

“We have to win for our own chances first and foremost,” Thorney boss Tom Florence said. “But I guess the rest of the top sides will be cheering us on because if the gap at the top gets any bigger Moulton will be extremely hard to catch.

“That’s extra pressure then! But my lads won’t worry about that. We will go there looking to win the game and if we play to our best we will have a great chance.

“We’ve been through a sticky spell when we didn’t play great, but we’ve played some good stuff in the last couple of weeks so we travel in good form.

“Moulton’s pitch is usually very good which we will enjoy, but we are aware we are up against a top, tough side who are used to the pressure of being top. They beat us 1-0 at our place earlier in the season, but we were a bit unlucky not to get a draw as we missed a sitter towards the end. There was nothing between the sides in that game.”

Reigning champions Netherton United accept they now require favours from other sides to have any chance of retaining their title.

The much-changed champions are 11 points behind the leaders with just one game in hand with close to half of the season gone.

And could fall further behind tomorrow as they start the defence of their Northants Junior Cup crown at Cogenhoe United Reserves.

Harrison said: “We’ve got to go on a run like we did last year now. Are the players capable? That’s the challenge I’ve set them. They have to prove themselves!

“Moulton are beatable, but we need some other sides to step up against them for us to really get back in it.”

Peterborough Sports Development and Peterborough Polonia are also in Northants Cup action tomorrow, while ICA Sports have a Hunts cup tie.

FIXTURES

Saturday, October 20

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton v Holbeach United, Leverington Sports v Tydd, Long Sutton Athletic v Langtoft United, Moulton Harrox v Thorney, Sutton Bridge United v Oakham United, Whittlesey Athletic v Stamford Lions.

Northants Junior Cup

Rushden & Higham United v Peterborough Sports Development, Cogenhoe United Res v Netherton United, Corby Pegasus v Peterborough Polonia.

Hunts Intermediate Cup: Huntingdon United v ICA Sports.