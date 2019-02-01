The reigning champions are seeking revenge

Netherton United will need to avenge a recent cup defeat to stay in touch at the top of the Peterborough Premier Division tomorrow (February 2).

The reigning champions were knocked out of the Peterborough Senior Cup by Whittlesey Athletic at the start of January and host them again in a league game at the Grange on Saturday (2pm).

Moulton Harrox moved seven points clear at the top with a smooth 5-1 win over Oakham last weekend when second-placed Netherton were without a fixture.

Harrox host Leverington tomorrow, but third-placed Thorney’s scheduled fixture at Tydd has already been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 2

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton v ICA Sports, Moulton Harrox v Leverington Sports, Netherton United v Whittlesey Athletic, Oakham United v Long Sutton Athletic, Peterborough Polonia v Stamford Lions, Peterborough Sports Development v Sutton Bridge United.

Postponed: Tydd v Thorney.