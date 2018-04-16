SUNDAY CUP FINALS: Ploughman complete a league and cup double in emphatic fashion, but county final defeat for Itter Park

Have your say

Dominant Peterborough Sunday Morning League team Ploughman delivered a scintillating second-half display to win the Hereward Cup FInal yesterday (April 15).

The pub team reached half-time at Yaxley FC’s In2itive Park 1-1 with Farcet United, but struck eight times without reply after the break to register an emphatic 9-1 victory.

The win completed a league and cup double for the Division One champions.

Jack Barron bagged a hat-trick with Dan Ginty and Harry Hogg on target twice. Dan Fountain and Grant Watson also netted.

Itter Park Rangers were well beaten 3-0 by Bugbrooke in the final of the Northants Veterans Cup at Irchester FC. The city side never recovered from conceding twice in the opening seven minutes.