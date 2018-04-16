SUNDAY CUP FINALS: Ploughman complete a league and cup double in emphatic fashion, but county final defeat for Itter Park

Ploughman celebrate their success in the Hereward Cup Final.
Dominant Peterborough Sunday Morning League team Ploughman delivered a scintillating second-half display to win the Hereward Cup FInal yesterday (April 15).

The pub team reached half-time at Yaxley FC’s In2itive Park 1-1 with Farcet United, but struck eight times without reply after the break to register an emphatic 9-1 victory.

The win completed a league and cup double for the Division One champions.

Jack Barron bagged a hat-trick with Dan Ginty and Harry Hogg on target twice. Dan Fountain and Grant Watson also netted.

Itter Park Rangers were well beaten 3-0 by Bugbrooke in the final of the Northants Veterans Cup at Irchester FC. The city side never recovered from conceding twice in the opening seven minutes.