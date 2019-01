Have your say

Peterborough Northern Star will meet big city rivals Peterborough United in the semi-finals of the Northants county cup.

Star clinched their place in the last four yesterday (January 27) when overcoming Northampton Town 2-1 thanks to goals by sisters Cassie and Katie Steward.

Star finished the game with 10 players after Katie Steward was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Posh will have home advantage for the semi-final which is on February 17.