Semi-final disappointment for Peterborough Northern Star Ladies

Peterborough Northern Star Ladies were beaten 2-1 by Bedford Town in the semi-final of the Eastern Region League yesterday (April 14).

It was a disappointing result for the city side at the Branch Bros Stadium as they sit above Bedford in the Premier Division.

A goal either side of half-time put Bedford in control and Bronwyn Mulhearn’s reply for Star arrived to late to make a difference.

The game was controlled by three Norwegian officials who had travelled over with other officials to to take charge of local games over the weekend.